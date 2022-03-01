January Jones knows how to nail her off-duty style! The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share an update on her weekend – but it was her stunning appearance that got fans talking.

January, 44, shared a mirror selfie that showed her posing with one hand on her head. She is wearing a cropped denim jacket, buttoned only at the top, which she teamed with a plunging sheer black top and ripped jeans.

“Went to a High school basketball game this wknd,” she explained. “The parents’ section was almost as lit as the student section.” “It’s a wonder anyone watched the game. Looking spectacular,” one fan remarked in response. A second wrote: “You must have been THE hottest person in the entire place…!!”

It's not known which high school January attended. She is a mom to a son, Xander, although he is just 10 years old. The Mad Men star is fiercely protective of her little boy and had never publicly revealed the identity of his father. She told The New York Times back in 2013 that the information was only her "son's business".

In a 2017 interview with Red, she spoke about the benefits of raising Xander around strong women, revealing that he was even born with only females in the room.

The star is a proud mum to son Xander

"My younger sisters and my mom and my doula were in the room; my brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me. Female energy," she told the magazine. "It's good to have strong women around a man.

"To teach him to respect women. He doesn't have a male person in his life saying, 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do."

