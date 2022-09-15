Malia Obama's budding future as a screenwriter - Donald Glover calls her 'amazing' The Harvard graduate has big plans

With the former POTUS and First Lady as her mom and dad, it's no wonder Malia Obama is passionate about her future.

The hard-working 24-year-old is carving out a career in screenwriting after graduating from Harvard and moving to Los Angeles.

She's since landed a job working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series - with the working title, Hive - and it sounds like she's doing an incredible job.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work too.

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

He added: "I feel like she’s just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

Barack says of everything he's done, he's most proud of being a dad to his daughters

Donald isn't the only one who sees her talent either. His brother, Steven Glover, who often collaborates with his sibling, had plenty of praise for Malia too.

"Donald always says perspective is important," he revealed during the same interview. "And people with different perspectives are important for a writers room.

"And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas."

Malia is currently working with Donald Glover who says she's very talented

Steven also joked that "we can't be easy on her just because she's the [former] president's daughter."

It won't come as a surprise to Michelle and Barack that Malia is so dedicated to her craft as, they've been vocal about how proud they are of both Malia and her sister, Sasha.

On Father's Day this year, Barack also paid an emotional tribute to his daughters when he shared a photo of the famous family and captioned it: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad."

Michelle previously opened up about the feeling of her and Barack being empty-nesters to Ellen DeGeneres, and while she misses her children she said they're "doing well," and have also become, "just amazing young women".



