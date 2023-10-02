See Michelle Obama as a gorgeous regal bride ahead of 31st wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama, 59, and Barack Obama, 62, are set to celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and in honor of their special day, we take a look back at their 1992 wedding before they welcomed daughters Malia and Sasha.

One rare picture shared a look at the former First Lady of the United States' wedding dress, which is clearly a timeless regal style as Princess Eugenie rocked a very similar style for her nuptials in 2018 – 26 years after Michelle and Barack's big day.

In the snap, Barack's bride opted for a traditional all-white gown that featured a statement Bardot neckline, long sleeves and a fitted waist. Michelle finished off her bridal look with a long veil secured in her chic bun, a floral bouquet of white roses, oversized earrings and a pop of red lipstick. Meanwhile, her bridesmaids – which included Barack's sisters Maya and Auma – wore dresses that had a similar neckline with puff sleeves and a bold black colour.

The former FLOTUS looked beautiful in her Bardot wedding dress

By comparison, the Queen's granddaughter looked stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. As she arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018, Eugenie was pictured in a gown with long sleeves, a V-neck and a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar.

However, the royal chose more classic outfits for her bridal party, which included Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy who looked sweet in white dresses with pie-crust collars and green patterned sashes.

The royal stepped out in a long-sleeved wedding gown in 2018

Michelle and Barack met in 1989 when Michelle was a young associate at a Chicago law firm, and she later revealed she was "completely shocked" when the future President proposed during a dinner date.

Three years later, they tied the knot on 3 October 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, before hosting their wedding reception at the South Shore Cultural Centre.

© Pool The couple share two kids

While they don't often discuss their wedding day, Michelle has made a few candid comments about their marriage. During an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, she said: "There's no magic way to make [marriage] happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen."

