Ozzy Osbourne opens up about life on the road amid ongoing health setbacks The star looked back on his career

Ozzy Osbourne has had a very long and successful career since first gaining fame as Black Sabbath's lead vocalist in the 1970s, and after over fifty years in the spotlight, he is more than ready to keep going.

MORE: Ozzy Osbourne to perform at LA Rams half-time show ahead of London move

Even after recent years marred with health setbacks, the star maintains that he is not bidding farewell to the stage anytime soon.

What's more, the singer revealed that he is determined not only to do a few concerts here and there, but get back on the road and on tour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy's wild love story

MORE: Sharon Osbourne breaks silence after BBC confirms return of The Osbournes

Speaking with People Magazine, he cheekily and boldly stated that: "I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on."

He maintained: "Survival is my legacy," and he has certainly proved it's true.

In his 73 years, he has gone through alcohol and drug addiction, several arrests, ups and downs with his wife of forty years, Sharon Osbourne, and more recently, various health setbacks.

The star just released a brand new album

He admitted his 2019 surgery after a fall worsened the pain from a previous accident "really messed me up," and since then he has had two additional procedures, most recently in July.

MORE: Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's as he says he 'doesn't want to die in America'

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals adorable meaning behind baby granddaughter's name

Plus, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after the accident, and as a result, depends on a cane to walk and struggles with his speech.

Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward of Black Sabbath in 1977

Still, he can joke about his bad luck, saying that: "I've never been this laid up… I can't understand my luck," and he won't let anything stop him from performing on stage.

Ozzy hopes to perform his latest album, Patient 9, which is his 13th solo studio album, and of being on the stage: "It's where I belong… The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.