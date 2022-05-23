Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne faced a terrifying ordeal

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week.

The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life.

In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known as Nate, and paid her respects to his family.

She wrote: "@averydrift is the young man that was unable to escape the fire with us on 05/19/22. I am still in complete & utter shock & finding it unbearable to sit still long enough to feel & comprehend what happened. If there was anything any of us could have done, we would have.

"I can't piece the words, together right now to describe how utterly terrifying Thursday was. I am sending all the love I have to Nate's friends & family.

"Thank you so much to all the people that helped us Thursday. @mrpaine_ you saved mine and @adambravin life. We would not be here without you. Nate, you will not be forgotten. Rest in peace."

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire

Aimee's mom was the first to share the devastating news with the public on social media shortly after the incident.

On Friday morning, The Talk host shared a photo of the LA Times article that detailed the tragedy, with the title reading: "Fire breaks out at Hollywood recording studios, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured."

Captioning the post, Sharon wrote: "Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive."

Aimee with her famous parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and siblings Kelly and Jack

She continued: "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety.

"This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire."

