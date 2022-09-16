Cat Deeley shares sweet update of two sons ahead of their return to school The star took to social media

Cat Deeley took to social media with the sweetest clip of her two sons, Milo, six, and James, four ahead of their return to school.

The doting mother, 45, shared a wholesome clip which saw her snuggled up with her boys as they watched a bright orange sky by the sea, whilst snuggled up in warm fleeces. In the background were the flickering lights of the road.

Captioning the clip, Cat wrote: "There’s nothing quite like an end-of-summer sunset with the boys. Let the new adventures begin…"

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the heartwarming clip. Alex Jones penned: "This is beautiful xxx."

Cat has such a special bond with her boys

One fan wrote: "Memories in the making," alongside a red love heart emoji." A second added: "Wow! Looks amazing." A third replied: "Omg love this!" A fourth said: "Beautiful."

Earlier this month, the star had fans in hysterics after she confessed she had a major admitted to a major fashion faux pas at a recent event.

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter was at a Soho House event in Los Angeles where she rocked a slinky white top, which she matched with tan trousers and a pair of knee-high boots, finishing the look off with a denim jacket.

Cat had fans in hysterics

But it was this final item that caused an issue, as in a photo taken at the evening, her arm could be seen holding a drink - but her stylish jacket was inside out!

Addressing this as she shared the hilarious mishap to her Instagram feed, she posed the question: "What's wrong with this picture? Take a look," before showing the image in question.

She then put the jacket on, and added: "It's supposed to be on this way," she then shrugged her shoulders and said: "Always cool," before walking off. Although the clip finished with the photo again, and she had circled herself and posted: "Idiot."

The star recently shared a tribute to the late Queen

In her caption, she admitted her embarrassment, saying: "I walked around like this for hours before anyone even told me… ahhh stay cool Cat, stay cool…"

Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious clip, as one joked: "Next will be knickers on the outside of your jeans," and a second disagreed with it being a faux pas as they enthused: "I think it's a style statement."

A third posted: "That's what I love about you, always laughing whatever comes your way!"

