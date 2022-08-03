Cat Deeley puts on a flirty display in chic white bikini and colourful cover-up during LA getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cat Deeley is making the most of the Hollywood sunshine, and she stunned her followers with another attention-grabbing bikini outfit.

MORE: Cat Deeley shares intimate glimpse into family time with her sons

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the So You Think You Can Dance host shared a series of pictures as she posed for a sultry set of poolside photos in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons Milo and James

One of the snaps showed 45-year-old Cat show off her flawless physique in a chic white bikini, which was worn under a colourful cover-up from Farm Rio.

MORE: Cat Deeley looks amazing in show-stopping leather dress - and it's so risqué

SEE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty

She also slipped into a rainbow-inspired mini dress, from the same brand and worth £140. The flavourful number featured a sweetheart neckline in a bodice that hugs you, adjustable straps, and practical pockets.

"Up to no good in #PalmSprings," Cat wrote in the caption. "Dresses by @FarmRio, Courtesy of @TheAList.US." Fans were quick to react, with many adding flame and heart emojis.

Cat looked divine in this Farm Rio number

Over the past few weeks, Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty – along with their two sons Milo and James – have been soaking up the sunrays in the States.

Cat and her family moved back to London at the beginning of the pandemic after living in America for 15 years. However, the TV star has left the UK for the time being to host the new series of So You Think You Can Dance.

Rainbow Bananas Mini Dress, £140, Farm Rio

About relocating back home, she explained to the Telegraph: "We wanted the boys to go to school here, not because it's better, just because we understand it more. And the biggest thing was to be closer to family.

"You have such a small amount of time when everyone wants to hang out, so we moved back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.