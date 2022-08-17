Cat Deeley baffles fans with hilarious 'teenage dirtbag' throwback snaps – and wow! The presenter took to social media

Cat Deeley caused a stir after she shared a slew of unrecognisable throwback snaps on her Instagram feed.

Taking to the social media platform, the 45-year-old shared a glimpse of her former years in line with the new 'Teenage Dirtbag' TikTok trend.

WATCH: Cat Deeley took part in the viral trend

In the reel, Cat shared a short clip of herself looking slightly apprehensive, before giving her viewers a cheeky wink ahead of the photo montage.

In one hilarious photo, the Birmingham-born presenter looked worlds apart from her usual glamorous self. Prepped for her infamous sketch "Cat The Dog", the presenter could be seen wearing a frizzy brunette wig, a set of fake teeth, and a pair of dated spectacles.

The TV star launched her presenting career in the '90s

Imbued with nostalgia, other photos shed a light on the star's former modelling years. Unbeknown to many, Cat was signed to Storm modelling agency at the age of 16. She enjoyed modelling as a full-time career before making her big break into the world of presenting in 1997.

Cat captioned her post: "✨ #TeenageDirtbag ✨ at its finest!! 😏💛".

Her followers raced to the comments section to weigh in on the post, with one enthusiastically writing: "So lovely! Beautiful memories and pictures", whilst a second reminisced: "OMG. CAT THE DOG WAS AWESOME!!!"

Cat shares two sons with her husband Patrick

"You haven't aged a day!" wrote a third, and a fourth penned: "Forever a legend of my generation!"

Cat's hilarious social media post comes after she dazzled fans in a rainbow sequined mini dress. The So You Think You Can Dance host looked incredible in her statement outfit which did well to accentuate her toned legs.

The mum-of-two looked fab in her glitzy get-up

Sharing the glitzy transformation with her Instagram followers, Cat ditched her trusty navy jumpsuit and slipped into her new outfit before performing a series of energetic shimmies.

The mum-of-two debuted a radiant face of makeup consisting of a dewy base, a touch of blush and a lilac eyeshadow look. She wore her long blonde tresses down loose in billowing curls and slipped on a pair of gleaming gold heels to elevate her playful outfit.

