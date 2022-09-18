Reese Witherspoon is simply identical to her mother and daughter in latest family portrait Wow!

Fans of Reese Witherspoon are by now well aware of just how much her daughter, Ava Phillippe, looks like her.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon turns heads in dramatic navy sequin gown at the Emmy Awards

Still that doesn't stop them from commenting on it anytime the star shares a photo of the two together!

Fans are always stopped in their tracks and made to admire their stunning beauty, and impressive genes, and her latest photo seriously proves it more than ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese fails to keep up in hilarious work-out video

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter has sweetest reaction to mom's message

Reese took to Instagram to share an adorable snapshot from a weekend well spent with family, and she reminded fans not only that her and Ava are truly twins, but that the good looks, and mother-daughter similarities, are seriously strong in the Witherspoon household.

The adorable family portrait sees Reese and Ava plus the actress' mother, Betty, sitting side by side enjoying some good ol' Sunday brunch.

The three ladies could easily be triplets, and share the same bright blonde hair and equally bright smile.

The heartwarming family photo

The Sweet Home Alabama lead is seen sporting a white button-down blouse paired with gold jewelry, and her daughter is coordinating with her quite fittingly by wearing a white tank top with layered necklaces and her hair is in braids.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's favourite red lipstick is in the Amazon sale

MORE: Reese Witherspoon unveils controversial home makeover - and what a reaction

Then, the matriarch of the family is wearing a black blouse accessorized with a long pearl necklace and a Gucci crossbody bag, plus she topped the weekend look off with red lipstick.

Reese has made it very clear where her good looks come from

The mother-of-three captioned the sweet photo, which was taken as they sat in front of a stunning floral wallpaper, with: "Sunday Brunch crew," alongside a heart, avocado, and fried egg emoji, and what a stunning crew it is!

Fans did not hesitate to inundate the comments section with compliments, writing: "Love this so much!!" and: "This genetic omg," as well as: "Awww, three beautiful ladies," plus another fan also added: "Three generations of strong beautiful women."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.