Sylvester Stallone shares throwback shot with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters

Sylvester Stallone caused quite the stir on social media when he shared a set of photographs of himself with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters.

The photos, denoting a relatively loving tone, come on the heels of reports that Jennifer had filed divorce papers after 25 years of marriage.

The post was a pair of throwbacks that showed the two walking into the sunset hand-in-hand, paired with another of them posing with their three daughters as children.

Sylvester and Jennifer are the proud parents of daughters Sophie, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

"Wonderful…" he simply captioned his post, leaving many of his followers to post heart emojis and gush over his family, especially their three adorable daughters.

Sylvester shared a series of happy family throwbacks

Jennifer filed for divorce in late August, and per court documents obtained by TMZ, the paperwork read: "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

"Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor.

"Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

Fans are about to see a totally different side of the Rocky actor and his family, though, as it was recently revealed that they have a new reality television show in the works.

The Oscar-nominated star is a loving dad-of-three

Though Paramount+, its intended distributor, has yet to announce the project, Puck reported on a statement by Sylvester's publicist that revealed the news.

The show will reportedly follow the lives of the couple's children and will feature appearances from the estranged couple on-screen and for promotional purposes.

