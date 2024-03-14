Meet Sylvester Stallone’s five children - everything you need to know about the Stallone family

Sylvester Stallone is back in the limelight as the second season of The Family Stallone comes out on Paramount+. The Rocky star features alongside his three daughters and wife Jennifer Flavin, but the 77-year-old's family life has long been in the spotlight.

Stallone has been married three times: first to Sasha Czack, with whom he had two sons, then to Brigitte Nielsen, and finally to his long time partner Jennifer in 1997.

Here's everything you need to know about the Expendables star's children and family.

Sage Moonblood Stallone

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Sylvester and his son Sage, 1990

Stallone's first son, Sage, was born May 5, 1976 to Sasha Czack. Early on he followed in his father's footsteps, featuring in Rocky V as Robert Balboa Jr, the onscreen son of his father's title character. With a keen interest in filmmaking, he studied for a year at University of North Carolina School of the Arts

While Stallone is well known for his box office pull, Sage opted for more arthouse films. At the age of 20, he also co-starred with his dad in Daylight, but that same year, he co-founded Grindhouse Releasing with film editor Bob Muraski, a company dedicated to restoring and preserving exploitation films.

While offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Robert in Rocky Balboa, he instead opted to work on his directorial debut film, Vic, which won him the Best New Filmmaker award at the 2006 Boston Film Festival. His last two projects saw him working with Vincent Gallo, as he appeared in Promises Written in Water and The Agent.

© Steve Granitz Sage at the Rocky Balboa premiere

In 2012, aged 36 years old, Sage passed away from coronary artery disease caused by atherosclerosis, with no drugs detected other than an over-the-counter pain remedy.

His father spoke of the "agonizing loss" that "will be felt for the rest of our lives".

"Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son's memory in full left in peace," he said.

"When a parent loses a child there is no greater pain. Therefore I am imploring people to respect my talented son's memory and feel compassion for his loving mother Sasha."

Seargeoh Stallone

© Variety Sylvester with his son Seargeoh, 1984

Stallone welcomed his second son, Seargeoh "Seth" on 17 May 1979, who was diagnosed with autism aged three years old. As a result of his diagnosis, Seargeoh has spent his life out of the spotlight. However, as a baby, he played a newborn Robert Balboa Jr. in Rocky II.

He said of his son's diagnosis: "With a child like this you have to put away your ego. You can't force him into your world. I sort of go along with whatever he is doing."

In 1985, Stallone and Sasha established a research fund administered under the National Society for Children and Adults With Autism, which he raises money for through his film premieres.

Sophia Rose Stallone

© @sophiastallone Instagram Sophia is Sylvester's oldest daughter

On August 27, 1996, Stallone and his then-girlfriend Jennifer welcomed their first child - and the actor's first daughter, Sophia Rose. At just two months old, Sophia underwent heart surgery to correct a congenital malformation of her heart valve. Sophia would go on to have surgery again in 2012.

She told Paris Match magazine at the time: "Every day I think of my heart. I eat really healthy, and as I get more tired than normal, I have to be very careful when doing sports."

"Now I have to have surgery again because the tissue they put in 16 years ago has widened and I have problems with the valves."

According to her mother, Sophia is the most like her father of all his daughters: "They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life," she said.

Sophia graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in 2019.

Sistine Rose Stallone

© @sistinestallone Instagram Sistine is a model

Stallone had his second daughter with Jennifer on June 27, 1998. The 25-year-old signed to IMG models in 2016, making her runway debut for Chanel. She has since appeared in Glamour and on the cover of Elle Russia.

Additionally, Sistine made her movie debut in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in 2019, and went on to play a role in 2021's Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Emile Hirsch.

She currently hosts the Unwaxed podcast with older sister Sophia.

Scarlet Rose Stallone

© @scarletstallone Sylvester's youngest daughter, Scarlet

Stallone's youngest, Scarlet, was born May 25, 2002. She graduated from high school in 2021, and seems to have developed her father's athletic prowess as her father called her "The Flash" while posting on Instagram in 2016 as she won her division at a track and field competition.

In February 2024, Scarlet made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking for Tommy Hilfiger. Her dad appeared to cheer her on, taking photos of his daughter on his phone.

He told Fashion Network: "What can I tell you, I am a very proud father."