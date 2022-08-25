Sylvester Stallone speaks out after wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce The Rocky star was married for 25 years

Sylvester Stallone has broken his social media silence after it was revealed that his wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The Rocky star took to Instagram just hours after the news was reported, posting a photo of him in character as Rocky Balboa alongside a telling video in which he spoke about pain being a "good omen".

WATCH: Sylvester Stallone opens up about pain amid Jennifer Flavin divorce

While he didn't reference his split from Jennifer directly, Sly shared an anecdote about a pair of battered sneakers and how he keeps them as a reminder to "keep moving forward" even if something "hurts".

"This may seem silly to some people, but I keep these as a reminder," he began. "When I was doing the last Rocky Balboa when I was fighting Mason Dixon and all that, I broke two toes, broke them in half – they couldn't even get my foot in my shoes.

"The entire choreography and training for the film, I cut the opening of my shoe so my swollen foot could get in it, and we kept moving forward. Kept moving forward."

He added: "So, I keep this as a reminder. When it hurts, sometimes, that's a good omen. Because when it comes too easy, it's usually not very good. Anyway, keep punching."

Sly and Jennifer were married for 25 years

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Jennifer has filed paperwork to end her marriage to the actor. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the court documents read according to TMZ.

"Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor.

The couple have three daughters

"Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

The news came just one day after Jennifer shared a cryptic post on Instagram and amid news that Sly removed a tattoo of Jennifer's face from his arm.

Sylvester and Jennifer are the proud parents of daughters Sophie, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with his first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985.

