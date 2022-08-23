Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin shares cryptic message about her family The couple share three daughters

Sylvester Stallone hit headlines this week after being pictured out with a new tattoo.

The Rocky star has covered up his huge bicep tattoo of wife Jennifer Flavin's face and replaced it with an image of his movie dog, Butkus, as seen in photos in the Daily Mail.

Since then, Jennifer has taken to social media to post a cryptic message about their family.

Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin shared a family photo with her daughters on social media

The new update showed a photo of her and the couple's three daughters embracing each other. In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "These girls are my priority [love heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever."

She added the hashtags 'truth' 'family' and 'forever'."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The strongest women I know," while another wrote: "Good job mama." Many more simply responded with supportive love heart emojis.

Sylvester and Jennifer are the proud parents of daughters Sophie, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Sylvester Stallone with his wife and daughters

While split rumours have been swirling following the tattoo transformation hit headlines, and news that Jennifer is no longer following her husband on social media, Sylvester's publicist has denied the claims.

As per Daily Mail, she said: "Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer, however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.

"As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.

"Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

The family are said to be filming a reality show

Jennifer and Sylvester tied the knot in 1997 at London's Dorchester Hotel.

At the time, the model said: "I'm not naïve about what may go on when I'm not around – he's a 45-year-old man – I can't change the way he is. Still, he's not a cheating dog every day of the week,' she added. We spend five out of seven nights together, so I don't know where he'd find the time."

