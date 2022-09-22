Nicole Scherzinger wows in romantic flowy dress during Portuguese getaway alongside beau Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger delighted fans with a series of new loved-up holiday snaps alongside her beau Thom Evans.

LOOK: Nicole Scherzinger amazes fans with insane flexibility – see video

Taking to Instagram, the Buttons songstress shared a glimpse of her romantic trip to Portugal. In one photo the 44-year-old looked sensational in a figure-hugging maxi dress adorned with a striking yellow and blue pattern.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off impressive board skills in unseen beach video

Her summery dress featured a plunging neckline and a small cut-out on the front.

As for makeup, the brunette beauty elevated her look with a touch of mascara, golden highlighter and a nude lip gloss. Nicole wore her tousled tresses loose around her shoulders for the ultimate surfer girl aesthetic.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger dotes over baby girl in adorable family photo with Thom Evans

READ: Nicole Scherzinger responds to One Direction 'truth' with red hot revenge dress

Posing alongside her rugby pro partner, Nicole looked serene as she stood barefoot on the shoreline at sunset. Thom, meanwhile, cut a sharp figure in a smart white shirt, dark jeans, leather shoes and a stylish ochre jacket.

Nicole and Thom looked smitten

Referencing the mesmerising sunset, The Pussycat Dolls singer captioned her post: "Golden Hour," followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "That sky seems unreal. Great photos of you two!" whilst a second penned: "The golden QUEEN."

The songstress soaked up the sunset

"That dress is everything," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You both look gorgeous."

Nicole's stunning beach look comes after she enjoyed a sun-drenched trip earlier this year. According to The Daily Mail, sports star Thom got down on one knee on the island of Mykonos after whisking Nicole away for a romantic holiday.

Nicole, 44, and Thom, 37, made their relationship official in January 2020, and the lovebirds are clearly going from strength to strength. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

Nicole beamed for the camera

During an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Thom opened up about his relationship with Nicole. He said: "People always say, 'When you know, you know' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome, and it has been awesome ever since."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.