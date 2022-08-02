Nicole Scherzinger blows fans away with impressive skills in latest oceanside video

Nicole Scherzinger sure knows how to blow fans away! The star revealed to fans a skill some hadn't previously seen and it is seriously impressive.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger dotes over baby girl in adorable family photo with Thom Evans

The daring video on Instagram sees her not only showcasing how in shape she is, but her show stopping figure as a result of it as well.

The singer has been taking some time to focus on her health and wellness by staying at a popular detox retreat in Maria Wörth, Austria, and as she takes fans along her journey, she has proved the views from the property are just as stunning as she is!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole thanked Simon Cowell for allowing the release of previously-unseen X Factor footage that proves she was the mastermind behind One Direction

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in golden mini-dress for special performance

Nicole has shared several videos from her stay at Viva Mayr, but the most impressive of all are those that see her wakeboarding along the coast of the resort.

Her skills are seriously unmatched, and she inspired fans by writing in her caption: "It's a new week y'all. Let's ride them waves like we own 'em!"

The clips of the Pussycat Dolls alum are truly incredible, and see her sporting a blue bikini under a purple life jacket as she expertly cruises on the small board, using her impressively toned legs to guide her, and even extending her arm to make a hang ten motion towards the camera.

Nicole looks impossibly cool on the wakeboard

Posting another clip of the same wakeboarding session, she wrote in her caption: "To stay on course, sometimes you have to make waves."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger completely steals the show in flowing white gown

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger dons revealing white mesh dress during romantic getaway with beau Thom Evans

Fans raved about her undisputable surfing talent in the comments, writing: "My action girl has got it all," and: "What you can't do? Always amazed by you!" as well as: "You are a natural at it. Beautiful to watch."

With a view like this, no wonder the singer is happy to workout

The resort in which Nicole is enjoying a time to relax but also do watersports is a wellness retreat loved by celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Hurley. It describes itself as an "award-winning luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat," and guests get to enjoy nutritious home-cooked meals and stunning views.

The Mayr method focuses on gut health, and prioritizes foods that are considered alkaline, meaning they supposedly produce a higher pH when digested.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.