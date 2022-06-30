Nicole Scherzinger celebrates alongside Thom Evans dazzling in a romantic lace white gown The perfect dress for the occasion!

When it comes to special occasions, Nicole Scherzinger sure knows how to go all out, especially when milestones are involved!

The star celebrated her birthday in absolute style, and was accompanied, of course, by her longtime boyfriend, Thom Evans.

For her special day, she headed to her "happy place" which she revealed is St. Moritz, in Switzerland.

In honor of another year around the sun, she shared a video featuring an epic transition from bathrobe into full glam, a trend she's begun to be known for, and it sees her dropping a towel in front of her before revealing her fabulous look.

The revelation was nothing short of spectacular. The clip shows off Nicole in a glamorous white dress with a romantic vibe, featuring a plunging neckline with vintage style lace and fringe.

She perfectly styled it with a bold red lip, but the best addition of all was a sweet appearance by Thom, who promptly danced alongside his girlfriend, looking dapper in a suit accessorized with a bowtie.

The epic birthday look

Fans raved about both of their looks, and wished her a happy birthday, writing: "Happiest bday beautiful soul that you are!!! Wishing you an incredible new year filled with health, love and adventures!" and: "Happy bday, Queen. You're so gorgeous, as always," as well as: "Happy birthday you gorgeous multi-hyphenate wonder."

Ahead of her birthday, Nicole also took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude and appreciation, alongside a jaw-dropping video of the incredible mountainous views she was enjoying.

The two have had a spectacular trip from Spain to Switzerland

She wrote: "Feeling so overwhelmed with Gratitude and Love as I approach another year around the sun.

"Taking a jog around one of the most beautiful places in the world, is just what I needed to be with nature and Akua, before the birthday celebrations begin. This. Is. My. Happy. Place," she expressed.

