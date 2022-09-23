Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile a month after filing for divorce: 'They are extremely happy''

Sylvester Stallone and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have reconciled, a month after Jennifer filed for divorce.

Reps for Sylvester confirmed that they "decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences". "They are both extremely happy," the rep continued.

Earlier in September it was revealed that Jennifer has filed paperwork to end her marriage to the actor. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the court documents read according to TMZ.

The news came just one day after Jennifer shared a cryptic post on Instagram and amid news that Sly removed a tattoo of Jennifer's face from his arm.

The update showed a photo of her and the couple's three daughters embracing each other. In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "These girls are my priority [love heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever."

She added the hashtags 'truth' 'family' and 'forever'."

They are parents to three girls

The Rocky star took to Instagram hours after the news was reported to share his own cryptic post, sharing a photo of him in character as Rocky Balboa alongside a telling video in which he spoke about pain being a "good omen".

While he didn't reference his split from Jennifer directly, Sly shared an anecdote about a pair of battered sneakers and how he keeps them as a reminder to "keep moving forward" even if something "hurts".

"This may seem silly to some people, but I keep these as a reminder," he began. "When I was doing the last Rocky Balboa when I was fighting Mason Dixon and all that, I broke two toes, broke them in half – they couldn't even get my foot in my shoes. The entire choreography and training for the film, I cut the opening of my shoe so my swollen foot could get in it, and we kept moving forward. Kept moving forward."

He added: "So, I keep this as a reminder. When it hurts, sometimes, that's a good omen. Because when it comes too easy, it's usually not very good. Anyway, keep punching."

Sylvester and Jennifer are the proud parents of daughters Sophie, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with his first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985.