Stacey Solomon baby number six? Everything star has said about her big brood

Loose Women favourite Stacey Solomon is a busy mum of five with two older sons, Zach and Leighton, from a previous relationship, as well as Rex, Rose and baby Belle whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash. But what has the organisation queen said about expanding her brood with another baby?

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's youngest learns to crawl in sweet clip

In May, the mother-of-five responded to a recent follower's comment which read: "Baby number 6 pending," followed by a red heart.

In a bid to squash any potential rumours, she uploaded a clip where she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."

But, back in September 2021, the former X Factor star told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine that Rose would be her last child, and then she surprised us with another!

Speaking to the publication, Stacey explained: "We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant. I don’t want to push it any more. This is enough."

Joe and Stacey have two kids together

When Stacey was in the final stage of her pregnancy with Rose, she shared some beautiful bump photos with her Instagram followers, again hinting she wouldn't have more children.

Stacey wrote: "Taking in Every Last Second. Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time. For the last time… So grateful for the chance to grow you little one, now we can't wait to meet you."

Stacey during her pregnancy with Rose

Posting a baby bump photo on her social media, Stacey previously wrote:

"Oh Hello Little One. This may well be more food baby than actual baby the way I’ve eaten this weekend but It’s made me smile so much tonight. The sunset is so pretty so I took a picture and I’ll always look back at it and treasure the bread and the baby forever. I was so gutted when I had Rex early and didn’t document growing him. We didn't think we would get to do it all again so I'm taking all the pictures I can."

Stacey is a doting mum to kids

Perhaps we will be hearing baby news from the Solomon Swash household at some point...