Stacey Solomon reveals the meaningful details behind daughter Rose’s wedding outfit

The countdown to Stacey Solomon's ultra-glamorous wedding continues and you won't believe the incredibly thoughtful details behind her baby daughter Rose's outfit for the big day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed that her lastborn will have an outfit made from cut-offs of her wedding dress - so sweet!

That's not all the mother-of-four told fans as in the gorgeous video she explained she bought a pair of glittery bows which will be attached to the little one's shoes for the big day and they are almost exactly the same as the bride-to-be's!

Captioning the clip, the Loose Women star penned: "Rose's dress is being made with cut-offs from my dress [sobbing emoji]. So I wanted to make her shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes[welling-up emoji], now we fully match [crying emoji]."



Stacey's new Pergola looks incredible!

In the black-and-white video, Stacey could be seen balancing the lavish bows on a sweet pair of small leather baby shoes and it's safe to say they are going to look beautiful!

The star also pleased fans with another fantastic wedding update and revealed she has transformed her garden Pergola especially for a special post-wedding breakfast.

The star recently jetted off on a stunning Mykonos hen party

The exciting up-cycle was shared on the 32-year-old's Instagram feed, and showed the fabulous garden frame dressed to the nines with stunning vibrant pink flowers covering stylish dark garden furniture which includes a brilliant egg-shaped chair.

Explaining the transformation to her 5.3 million followers, she penned: "A little Pergola Wedding glow up. When I went on my hen do to Greece I fell in love with the bougainvillaea and all of the white walls and beautiful surroundings.

"We want to have a family breakfast after the wedding under the pergola so, we decided to paint the pergola white and @emlouflowers found the most perfect pink flowers and we spent yesterday making our Greek wedding breakfast set up come true. Happy Thursday Everyone. Hope you’ve had a lovely Thursday. Lots of love. Can’t wait for this breakfast."

