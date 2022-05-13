Exclusive: Judi Love talks close bond with her Loose Women co-stars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Judi Love has opened up about her Loose Women co-stars, revealing just how close the ladies are. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! as she launched her new summer clothing range with Very – a career highlight for Judi – the presenter touched on their tight sisterhood.

Her co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Charlene White were out in force to attend the launch and were desperate to try on the fabulous ensembles.

WATCH: Loose Women makes history with all black panel

Judi, 41, explained: "To see them come out to support me, to represent me and to try on the clothes, dance, drink, have a good time, it was just full confirmation of friendship and growth and womanhood and sisterhood.

"It's real. I love Jane, I love Nadia, I love Charlene, we've done a panel together and that was one of my favourites."

"Even some of the Loose girls that weren't able to come, Stacey (Solomon), Katie (Piper), Brenda (Edwards), these women have messaged and said we're supporting you… Ruth (Langsford), Christine (Lampard), honestly it's been great."

Judi also credited the support of Brenda, who recently returned to the show after suffering the loss of her son Jamal.

The collection was released on Monday © Doug Peters/ PA

"She's been absolutely amazing," Judi explained. "She's been so supportive this week and it's just lovely that she can contact me and show her sisterhood in this moment."

On Brenda's return to the show, Judi added: "It's lovely having her on the show and she's taking her time and going at her own pace. As her friends, that's all we encourage."

Judi was brought to tears as she spoke about her launch, which took place at Carousel restaurant in London. "When I walked in, I was so emotional," she said. "When I saw myself, it was like I was a little girl again."

Nadia tried on the Printed Kimono Blouse from Judi's range © Doug Peters/ PA

Tearfully, the mother-of-two added: "I couldn't believe that that was me on the wall.

"It's not just clothing, it's so much deeper than that, so walking in there and seeing it, it was like I was speaking to my little seven, eight-year-old self who was chubby, who had gone through things at such a young age - having a sick parent. A dark-skinned Black girl, questioning whether [I was] enough.

"So walking in there was me saying, 'Yes, you are enough' and so are all those other little girls and boys. You are enough and that's what it meant."

The collection features clothes from size 14-28 © Doug Peters/ PA

The event saw Judi show off fabulous items from the new Judi Love X Very collection which was released on Monday and is packed full of playful summer patterns and shades.

She also pointed out how suitable her range was for wedding guest outfits, but as for what she'll be wearing to Stacey's upcoming nuptials to Joe Swash, Judi said: "It might be from a different part of the range but myself and Very will make sure I look very fabulous.

"I'm always excited to see people embracing their love, it's exciting seeing their family grow."

PA 2020 Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington attended the event © Doug Peters/ PA

Another very emotional moment the star explained was having the support of fellow ITV star Alison Hammond.

She said: "This week Alison Hammond put one of my dresses on her Stories and that made me tearful because before I was in the industry, Alison was one of the women I would look at and I feel like I could see myself.

"She's a Black woman, a curvy woman and then eight years later I see her wear my line. It was a full-circle moment."

