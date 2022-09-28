The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer's relationship with wife Ariel - what went wrong? The star has left the YouTube channel after being unfaithful to his wife

Ned Fulmer was known for being a "wife guy" on his YouTube channel, The Try Guys, but now he's been caught being unfaithful to his beloved wife, Ariel, and his future is rocky.

So, what happened to the couple fans had fallen in love with and what is next for the pair who also share two children?

Who is Ned Fulmer's wife Ariel?

Ariel is the wife of Ned Fulmer who was - until recently - one of the four Try Guys, who try just about anything for their YouTube channel.

The pair got married in 2012, and have two children, Wesley James and Finley. On her Instagram, Ariel describes herself as a designer, interior designer, stylist, podcast host, and cookbook author.

She and Ned even co-authored a cookbook together and both regularly appeared on the podcast You Can Sit With Us.

Ned has issued a statement apologizing for his actions

Did Ned Fulmer cheat on his wife?

Sadly, Ned confessed that he was unfaithful to his wife of a decade. He had been noticeably absent from the channel before news of his infidelity was made public. Ned had a consentual but inappropriate affair with a colleague.

Has Ned Fulmer released a statement?

After his cheating scandal was revealed online, Ned addressed it with a statement which read: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.

Ned and Ariel only recently returned from a family vacation

"I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ariel Fulmer has also released a statement. The designer wrote a message on Instagram: "Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me - it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

The Try Guys put out an official statement saying they had parted ways with Ned. "As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," it read. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

