Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The sweet detail about son Archie you probably missed The Prince spoke about his son earlier this week

Prince Harry shared a series of updates about his two children this week, during a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex gave a candid insight into his family life with wife Meghan, their three-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, one. But there was one sweet detail that you might have missed.

WATCH: Prince Harry opens up about his "busy" son Archie

Harry revealed a number of sweet titbits – from Archie's "squeaky little voice" to his children's favourite toys. And it was while discussing the latter that he discreetly shared a sweet additional detail.

While speaking to ten-year-old Shakeerah Crowther, the 38-year-old spotted the youngster's giant giraffe balloon and said: "Shakeerah, how long have you had that giraffe for? Because Archie has a giraffe as well that has lasted a very long time and we call him Gerald."

Prince Harry shared some sweet details about son Archie

Royal fans were quick to pick up on the detail – which seems to suggest that Archie, like so many children his age, enjoys watching Peppa Pig. Notably, the giraffe in the show is also named Gerald.

Harry's video call came in the wake of the WellChild Awards ceremony which took place on 8 September. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the glitzy ceremony but were forced to pull out after Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Queen's health.

Harry and Meghan are raising their children in Montecito

Elsewhere in the call, Harry was asked how Archie and Lilibet are getting on. "They're doing great… Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great," he replied.

Just recently, fans were given an intimate glimpse inside Harry and Meghan's family life by journalist Allison P. Davis for The Cut.

The couple often share insights into their family life

Meghan took Allison with her on the school run to collect Archie from his preschool with the journalist revealing: "He's so excited to see her. Repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground.

"She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

The couple have been married since 2018

During the car ride, Allison wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

