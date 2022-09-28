Where is Bros star Matt Goss's twin brother Luke now? The brothers shot to fame in the '80s

Singer Matt Goss is currently taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he is paired with Nadia Bychkova.

He is best known, however, for being the front man of eighties group Bros, which he founded with his friend Craig Logan and twin brother Luke Goss.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss reveals heartache ahead of new series

The group was phenomenally successful, selling approximately 16 million records worldwide. After they split up back in 1992, however, the brothers' careers and lives went in different directions.

While Matt continued singing, and performed in Las Vegas, his brother took a surprising path.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt and Luke Goss discuss Bros comeback

Luke went on to become a Hollywood actor. The 54-year-old has appeared in Blade II and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, as well as British film Interview with a Hitman and 2020 Christmas movie The Loss Adjuster, which he starred in alongside Dame Joan Collins.

SEE: James and Ola Jordan share predictions on first celeb to leave Strictly - and it might surprise you

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing fans show major interest in one fabulous contestant

Back in 2017, Luke and Matt reunited on stage for the first time in decades to perform sell-out reunion shows at the O2 Arena.

Bros in their heyday

Their reunion was captured on film for the documentary After the Screaming Stops. In that film, the brothers were shown having fiery arguments but Matt told the Evening Standard earlier this year that the pair are now on better terms, and that he would even like to make an album with his drummer brother.

When he was told he could invite a guest to the recording of the Strictly launch show, though, he chose their father.

The brothers took different paths in life

"Dad always worried about me when fame first struck. I was young then, but I need him just as much now and always will," the star told HELLO!

After a successful solo career – his latest album is entitled The Beautiful Unknown – and an extraordinary 11-year residency in Las Vegas, Matt returned to the UK this summer.

"It has been wonderful to return, but I am only truly home now, with Dad by my side," said the singer.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.