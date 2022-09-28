Denise Welch supported by fans as she expresses 'grief' in heartfelt post The Loose Women star opened up…

Presenter and actress Denise Welch shared her sadness on Wednesday in an emotional post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the long-time Loose Women panellist uploaded a series of photos with her late father as she marked the one-year anniversary of his death.

The pictures included one of her dad looking fabulous in a pink dress and blonde wig, and another of him proudly wearing his grandson Matty Healy's band T-shirt.

In another, taken during her dad's appearance on an episode of her ITV show, Denise and Bryn were dressed in matching fuchsia outfits.

In the caption, Denise wrote: "A year today since we lost the legend Vin Welch. Grief creeps up at the most unlikely times. Some days I can talk for ages about my wonderful memories and other days I have to pull the car over as I’m crying so much.

"But every day we are reminded of how loved dad was and how many lives he touched. Every single day we laugh about something he did or said or would say and it keeps him around us at all times.

Denise shared her grief on social media

"Losing a loved one during the last 2 years was the worst thing to ever happen to me so sending love to all of you who had to say goodbye through this difficult time. Love you forever dad [three heart emojis]."

The star's fans rushed to support her, leaving kind messages in the comment section. Denise's former co-star Andrea McLean wrote: "Sending you and your lovely family all my love…"

Others added: "Thinking of you lovely," "Sending you lots of love," and: "Thinking of you Denise and family, sending you a big warm hug."

The star is very close to her family

On Tuesday she took to Instagram to share another emotional milestone.

Denise posted an image that read: "Hold on to this hope: You can get better from depression," and captioned the emotional post: "Yesterday, Sept 19th marked 3 years to the day since I last suffered a depressive episode. It's the longest time without a 'breakdown' in 33yrs."

