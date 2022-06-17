Denise Welch stuns with very rare childhood photo of her very famous son The actress is the mother of The 1975 frontman

Denise Welch is a doting mum to her two sons, Matty Healy, who performs in The 1975, and Louis, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tim Healy.

And while she enjoys an Italian adventure with current husband Lincoln Townley, she was in a reflective mood as she shared a very rare photo of Matty that was taken on a family holiday. The star relaxed on a bed with her young son alongside a family friend who had also brought her young son down for the trip abroad.

"@pammie60 with Matty and Wills. Portugal 1990," she shared in her caption, adding two heart emojis to the post.

And for those wondering whether Louis might be in the photo, he was yet to be born, as Denise gave birth to him in 2001, eleven years after the photo was taken.

Denise looked beautiful in the shot, as she styled out a gorgeous blue dress that would've been perfect for the Portuguese weather.

Her friend looked similarly as enchanting as she wore a stunning white frock while the boys wore a black or white top and tan trousers.

Denise relaxed with her son and a friend

The mum-of-two always stuns when it comes to her holiday fashion, and her trip to Venice has been no exception.

Last week as she arrived in the Italian city, she looked absolutely stunning in a denim jacket emblazoned with plenty of bold sections, including some that had rainbow outlines.

She finished the outfit off with a yellow T-shirt and jeans, while husband Lincoln went for an all-black outfit, consisting of a tracksuit jacket and bottoms.

The star has been in Venice with her husband

The reason that the group are in Italy is because of Denise's husband, as he has an art exhibition at the La Biennale di Venezia.

However, they had a tricky time getting out there as in a previous Instagram post Denise explained that their travel plans had been delayed by nine hours!

The pair have been clocking up plenty of time abroad lately, as their trip to Italy came not long after they'd returned home following a surprise break to Greece for Denise's birthday.

