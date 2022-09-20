Loose Women star Denise Welch shares emotional depression milestone

Loose Women favourite Denise Welch has always been open about the fact she struggles with her mental health, and on Tuesday she took to Instagram to share an emotional milestone.

SEE: Loose Women's Denise Welch mesmerises in pink swimsuit – and her husband has the best reaction

Denise posted a photo that read: "Hold on to this hope: You can get better from depression," and captioned the emotional post: "Yesterday, Sept 19th marked 3 years to the day since I last suffered a depressive episode. It's the longest time without a 'breakdown' in 33yrs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch opens up about relatable fitness struggle

"I'm posting this because I never ever allow myself to think the unwelcome visitor won't turn up again one day. But the last 6 months I've woken without fear of my illness," she continued.

MORE: Denise Welch opens up about stalking 'terror' in heartfelt post

READ: Loose Women fans convinced of major fall out between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan

"I post this for anyone currently in a depression that feels like it won't lift. It will. I promise."

Denise's fellow TV stars rushed to send their support, with Coronation Steet actress Angela Lonsdale writing: "Love you Den," while Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson commented two read hearts in acknowledgment of Denise's emotional post.

Denise Welch posted this encouraging message to her fans

One fan asked Denise if she was managing her mental health with or without medication, to which Denise commented: "With but same dosage as last 20 yrs."

LOOK: Denise Welch strikes a yoga pose in swimsuit - fans react

Other fans praised Denise for her candid post, commenting: "You have absolutely no idea how much I needed to see this today. Thank you," and "Thankyou. There is hope then. Glad your dark cloud has lifted."

Denise Welch takes medication for her depression

Denise has said in the past that she thinks of her depressive episodes as an "unwelcome visitor" that she always knows will leave, but calls it a "crippling, frightening, debilitating condition."

"Depression depresses every single emotion in you, the 64-year-old continued. "It's not sadness, it's an absence of feeling. It completely robs you of emotion."

If you're struggling with mental health, you can call Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. They're free, they're confidential, and they're always open.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.