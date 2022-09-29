Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio found dead at 59 The rapper died in Los Angeles

Rapper Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, has passed away aged 59.

TMZ first announced the news on Wednesday evening, reporting that the singer was found dead in his friend's home in Los Angeles.

His longtime manager, Jarez, said that the star had gone into the bathroom, and after he didn't come out, his friend found him unconscious when he went to check on him.

Coolio came up on the L.A. rap scene in the late 1980s, and was best known for his song Gangsta's Paradise, which came out in 1995.

The hit song was featured in the soundtrack for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

His song Gangsta's Paradise skyrocketed his career

TMZ reports paramedics arrived after they were called by the late rapper's friend, and they pronounced him dead on the scene.

Coolio performed at the Riot Fest in Chicago on 18 September

His manager revealed paramedics believed he suffered a cardiac arrest, though a cause of death has not yet been determined.

He has ten children, Grtis Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Artisha Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Milan Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Darius Ivey, Kate Ivey, Artis Ivey III, Zhaneand Ivey.

