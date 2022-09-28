Exclusive: Amanda Kloots opens up about dating and honoring late husband for son Elvis The former DWTS contestant is making time for herself

Amanda Kloots has established a fitness and wellness empire alongside her regular hosting duties on CBS' The Talk, paired with a stellar turn on last season's Dancing with the Stars.

However, above all else, she prizes her family, with no one being more important to her right now than her three-year-old son, Elvis, who she shares with her late husband Nick Cordero.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! as this month's #RealTalk Influencer on The Bump, Amanda opened up about keeping the memory of her husband alive for their son and honoring him.

"I absolutely have Nick around us at our home all the time," she tells us, mentioning a live recording of a concert of Nick's from 2019. "It's magical, now [Elvis] is reciting it and literally saying things exactly how Nick would say them."

In memory of her husband, she's also gotten into the habit of creating fantastical bedtime stories for Elvis, and is now turning them into a children's book coming out in April titled Tell Me Your Dreams.

Amanda has consistently aimed to honor her late husband

"I basically just say 'Elvis, do want me to tell you your dreams' and he says yes. And then I make up a fantastical story and always involve Nick in it so that he sees his dad in his dreams."

The 40-year-old also opened up about the challenge of dating since her husband's passing, made harder by her busy schedule and, of course, being a mom.

"It's almost impossible. I'm trying my best," she continues. "Elvis now is at an age where he doesn't want me to leave, he doesn't want me to go to work, he wants to stay home with Mama.

One of her lifelong dreams was to be a mother

"If there's an opportunity that makes sense that I can go meet somebody quickly for a cup of coffee and have a quick chat and see if there's something there, then I do it.

"But if it doesn't work out, then I don't beat myself up about it, too. I mean, we're all doing the best that we can."

While moving on with her life, Amanda mentions that while the grief remains, she's found a sense of healing in carving out time for herself.

The TV star constantly talks to Elvis about his dad

"The grief always stays the same size. But you grow and learn and evolve as a person to be able to handle that grief in different ways. So the pain, it gets easier, I would say."

