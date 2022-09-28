Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis with poignant essay The former Today host detailed her journey

Katie Couric took to social media with a photograph of herself in a mask and hospital robe to reveal that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The journalist shared the detailed story of her journey with an essay on her website, saying that she found out on June 21, the day of her eighth wedding anniversary.

After being advised to get a mammogram and additional tests, she shared that she got a call from her doctor informing her of the diagnosis while at work.

"When I called back, Dr. Drossman picked up right away. 'Your biopsy came back. It's cancer. You're going to be fine but we need to make a plan.'

"I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head."

After sharing a bit more of her family history with the disease, she penned the reaction she got from her daughters Ellie and Carrie when she informed them of the news.

Katie revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer

"I didn’t want to call Ellie and Carrie until I had a better idea of my prognosis. Finally, four days after I was diagnosed, I FaceTimed each of them.

"I tried to be as reassuring as Dr. Newman. Their faces froze in disbelief. Then shock. Then they began to cry. 'Don't worry,' I told Carrie then Ellie, 'I'm going to be fine,' trying to convince myself as well as them.

"They'd already lost one parent. The idea of losing another was unfathomable."

Katie then described the surgery that took place the following month and the process of radiation she went through in September, with 27 September marking her final round.

She ended with: "I can’t tell you how many times during this experience I thanked God that it was 2022.

She detailed her journey from diagnosis to surgery and radiation

"But to reap the benefits of modern medicine, we need to stay on top of our screenings, advocate for ourselves, and make sure everyone has access to the diagnostic tools that could very well save their life."

