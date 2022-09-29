Mod Sun says fiance Avril Lavigne is 'reason why my heart beats' in emotional message Avril and Mod have been together for two years

Avril Lavinge's fiance Mod Sun has called the pop-punk singer "the reason why my heart still beats" in an emotional Instagram message.

To celebrate her birthday, Mod shared a picture of the two lovebirds kissing, and captioned the post with a poem that spoke to his feelings for the 38-year-old.

"When I close my eyes it’s you I see, You’re the reason why my heart still beats, My love is yours eternally, I live inside each memory," he wrote. "Your eyes light up the darkest night, Your kiss inspires the words I write, Your touch is all I need in life."

Mod continued: "Someday soon you’ll be my wife. You changed the world Avril, never forget. You are that mother [expletive] princess. You make me better I must confess. I’d whisper 'I love you' with my last breath.

"There’s so many words I wanna say, To my stunningly gorgeous fiancé, I’ll leave it at this til we runaway…. Baby I wish you a happy birthday."

Mod, real name, Derek Ryan Smith, concluded: "To my soulmate, you are such a gift in this world + to say I’m lucky to share a life with you is the understatement of the century…not to mention you are also the most beautiful woman that’s ever walked this earth. In two years together we have made so many memories but it’s just the start. Let’s runaway my love. Forever yours, mod."

The birthday honor came a month after the star was overcome with emotion when she received a Walk of Fame star in Hollywood.

Avril's fiance Mod Sun was there cheering her on, and posed for pictures with the 37-year-old who wore a punk red plaid suit with a black leather harness, before she changed into her high school hoodie which read "skateboarding is not a crime"; it was the same hoodie she wore 21 years ago when she first visited the iconic street.

She was introduced by her friend Machine Gun Kelly, and he thanked her for "being there with me way longer than you know".

Avril has made an incredible comeback in recent years, and earlier in 2022 celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go.

The singer shared the cover of the 2002 album, featuring Avril wearing her best early aughts grunge outfit along with a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the album and everyone who made it possible.

