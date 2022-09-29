Stacey Solomon shares emotional family update

Stacey Solomon penned an emotional statement on Wednesday after being reunited with her husband, Joe Swash.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-four shared a carousel of joyous snaps alongside her little ones. Posing at home in front of a giant mirror, Stacey looked overjoyed as she cosied up to her brood.

Dressed for the autumnal weather, the Loose Women presenter opted for a beige ensemble featuring a pleated skirt and a knitted cream jumper. The 32-year-old styled her blonde locks in a French plait and completed her look with a touch of bronze makeup.

In keeping with the beige theme, Stacey dressed little Rose and Rex in sweet cream outfits, while doting dad Joe sported a cream jacket, black T-shirt and dark jeans.

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in July 2022

Bursting with joy, Stacey captioned her post: "Daddy's Home. And mum's arms have never felt so free. I know it's only been a few weeks but oh my goodness we missed you, Joe Joe!

"Time to catch up on some much-needed wees alone & cuddles with my stubbly spider legs. Happy Wednesday everyone. P.S I can't get over how much Rex looks like Joe in this picture is it just me? or are they actual twins?"

Stacey's fans rushed to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Such gorgeous photos! Rex does look like both of you, beautiful smiles all round," whilst a second penned: "Awww beautiful photos, you can put your feet up now".

The mum-of-four looked overjoyed

"Oh, my days Rex and Joe two peas in a pod," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "These are gorgeous, Rex looks so much like Joe here."

Stacey's update comes after she transformed her home ahead of Halloween. Earlier this month, the presenter uploaded a series of Instagram Stories posts with her children Zach, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, two, and baby Rose which revealed them decorating Pickle Cottage ahead of the spooky season.

Stacey has been working hard to renovate Pickle Cottage

The creative mum hung black witches' hats from the ceiling, which appear as though they are levitating thanks to clear wire. The family also added two life-sized skeletons and pumpkin ornaments for added drama.

Stacey and Joe moved into their £1.2 million Essex home back in March 2021. The duo have since worked hard to transform the property into a luxurious family home complete with an outdoor swimming pool, stylish shaker kitchen and plush bedrooms.

