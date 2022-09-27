Stacey Solomon stuns with toned legs as she reveals Joe Swash surprise mishap The Loose Women star married the Dancing on Ice champ earlier this year

Stacey Solomon did not have the evening that she had planned for, as she revealed to fans that her husband Joe Swash's flight home had been cancelled.

INSIDE: Loose Women stars' beautiful homes revealed – Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan and more

The star took to her Instagram Stories to vent about the situation, writing: "Fuming. Joe's flight home has been cancelled." She then joked she was planning to give her husband a treat, saying: "Can't believe I've just shaved my legs. What a waste. Might have to wear a skirt on the school run tomorrow just so someone can appreciate the effort."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get competitive over ice cream

The former X Factor star then shared a stunning photo of her beautifully toned, and shaven, legs as she laid out on a rug in front of her gorgeous fireplace.

SHOP: We predict Stacey Solomon's pink cable knit jumper will fly off the shelves

SEE: Stacey Solomon overhauls £1.2m mansion for Halloween a month early

She then joked: "On the phone to British Hairways letting them know that every minute counts when it comes to hair growth.

"I'm joking… just FaceTimed Joe hopefully he will be back on Wednesday. Looking forward to bringing Rose to my voiceover tomorrow. Hope you've had a lovely Monday. Love from all of us."

Stacey revealed she had shaved her legs for her husband

Stacey's husband Joe has been away for the past few weeks, and last week Stacey made a candid admission about what her home life was like without her husband.

READ: Stacey Solomon breaks silence after Queen's death - 'it's been an interesting week'

PHOTOS: Stylish star mums on the school run – from Victoria Beckham to Stacey Solomon

The star shared a snap of her youngest children, Rex, three, and Rose, who is nearly one, snuggled up together in her bed.

The ITV star wrote: "Good Morning, I hope this brightens up your rainy Friday as much as it did mine. Since Joe’s been away the last couple of weeks these two have got so close to each other and every morning they get into bed with me (because it’s far too early to actually wake up.)

Stacey and Joe married in 2022

"They find each other for a snuggle… they may well be fighting over their toothbrushes within the hour but this little morning but is heaven. Happy Friday everyone, lots of love from Rex, Rose & Me."

MORE: Stacey Solomon answers fans' security concern over her £1.2m home

DISCOVER: Helen Skelton, Stacey Solomon and more stars share the home money-saving tips we all need

Friends and fans of the Loose Women star took to the comments section of the sweet update. Mrs Hinch replied sweetly: "What life is all about, love you all," alongside two red love heart emojis.

Another follower added: "Look at their little happy faces! So so cute! Happy Friday @staceysolomon." A third said: "They'll be the cutest pumpkins on the patch Stace, bless them (that's sooo lovely they've got even closer)."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.