﻿

Ellie Taylor shares candid update from week two of gruelling Strictly rehearsals

The star opened up!

Ellie Taylor took to social media with a very candid update from her second week of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with her partner Johannes Radebe.

MORE: Strictly star Anton Du Beke shares injury that forced him into judging

The comedian, 38, filmed herself in the back of a car pretending to cry at the pain her feet were in after a gruelling day of dancing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaye Adams admits to mucking up Strictly routine

Captioning the clip she wrote: "Ohhhhhhhh my feet are on fire." Once the star arrived home, she shared the controversial way she tended to her aching feet and uploaded a photo as she sat with her twinkle toes in a champagne bucket filled with water and ice.

SEE: 12 Strictly Come Dancing pros' glitzy weddings: Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara & more

READ: Helen Skelton fans all saying same thing about her Strictly partnering

Alongside the image read the words: "Gousto ice pack in a champagne bucket? Tell me you're middle class without telling me you're middle class."

The pair had a great start to the competition, securing a brilliant score of 28/40 last week with their energetic quick step to I Am What I Am.

After the performance, Ellie shared an action shot from the glittering evening alongside the words: "What a man, what a frock, what a hairdo, what (a) makeup, what a night."

The star was in pain 

Fans of the comedy star were quick to leave messages in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Gorgeous. An amazing and exquisite dance too."

A second wrote: "You were fab! I love your partnership!" A third penned: "You smashed it omg so so proud of you."

Talking to the BBC about joining the show, she said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

Ellie shared the hilarious update to Instagram

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

Ellie is best known for appearing in Apple TV's award-winning comedy series, Ted Lasso, as well as co-hosting Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about strictly come dancing

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back