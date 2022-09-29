Ellie Taylor shares candid update from week two of gruelling Strictly rehearsals The star opened up!

Ellie Taylor took to social media with a very candid update from her second week of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with her partner Johannes Radebe.

The comedian, 38, filmed herself in the back of a car pretending to cry at the pain her feet were in after a gruelling day of dancing.

Captioning the clip she wrote: "Ohhhhhhhh my feet are on fire." Once the star arrived home, she shared the controversial way she tended to her aching feet and uploaded a photo as she sat with her twinkle toes in a champagne bucket filled with water and ice.

Alongside the image read the words: "Gousto ice pack in a champagne bucket? Tell me you're middle class without telling me you're middle class."

The pair had a great start to the competition, securing a brilliant score of 28/40 last week with their energetic quick step to I Am What I Am.

After the performance, Ellie shared an action shot from the glittering evening alongside the words: "What a man, what a frock, what a hairdo, what (a) makeup, what a night."

The star was in pain

Fans of the comedy star were quick to leave messages in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Gorgeous. An amazing and exquisite dance too."

A second wrote: "You were fab! I love your partnership!" A third penned: "You smashed it omg so so proud of you."

Talking to the BBC about joining the show, she said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

Ellie shared the hilarious update to Instagram

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

Ellie is best known for appearing in Apple TV's award-winning comedy series, Ted Lasso, as well as co-hosting Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down.

