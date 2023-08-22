Bake Off's Ellie Taylor has a famous husband – find out all you need to know

The comedian is a new host on Bake Off: The Professionals

Bake Off: The Professionals returned earlier this summer for a new series and brought with it a brand new face, Ellie Taylor.

The comedian and actress, known for her role in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and other TV shows like The Mash Report and Strictly Come Dancing, joins Liam Charles as a host while the fiercely tough judges oversee a group of budding bakers attempt to reach the final.

But away from her successful television career, Ellie has a famous star giving her backing, her husband, Phil Black.

Who is Ellie Taylor married to?

Ellie is married to Phil Black. Phil is an international correspondent based in CNN's London bureau. Prior to working in the UK, he was based in Moscow as CNN International's Russia correspondent. The pair married in 2014, at a private and intimate ceremony in London alongside their close friends and family.

Do Ellie Taylor and Phil Black have children?

Yes! The couple welcomed their daughter four years after they tied the knot and, according to the MailOnline, Ellie revealed she really struggled in the early days of motherhood.

The publication reported that Ellie explained: "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out. You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through."

© Stuart Wilson/BAFTA Ellie Taylor and Phil Black attend the Champagne Reception during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises

Looking back the actress thinks she may have had post-natal depression at the time and thankfully is now worlds away from those feelings.

Ellie prefers to keep her child away from the public eye and chooses not to reveal her daughter's face on social media. But earlier this year, Ellie did post a picture of her holding a daughter in her arms (with a cartoon Bluey concealing her face) as she wrote about their family getaway.

"Took a break Down Under with my little Bluey. A beaut of a trip full of sun, sea, delicious egg & bacon rolls, excellent margs and some bloody bonza Sheilas/Bruces," she said.

Ellie then joked: "However I can't pretend I don't have concerns about something I witnessed first hand over there which I found incredibly worrying. An issue which is blighting the gorgeous homeland of my husband. And that is what I can only describe as a MULLET EPIDEMIC. They are everywhere. EVERYWHERE."

© Emma McIntyre Ellie Taylor attends the Apple original series 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 red carpet

What else is there to know about Ellie Taylor?

In addition to her successful career as a standup comedian and broadcaster, Ellie also published her book, My Child and Other Mistakes, in 2021. At the time, the book became a Sunday Times bestseller and Ellie celebrated the achievement on Instagram.

© David M. Benett Ellie Taylor arrives at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises

She wrote: "Just found out! ARGHHH!! Straight in at number 5! (Mum - if you're reading this then sorry about all the literary swearing that's about to happen, but…) WHAT THE [expletive].

I am BEYOND thrilled! Thank you so much to each and everyone of you who's gotten behind the book so far. I cannot tell you what this means to me. Honestly. Thank you, thank you and THANK YOU."