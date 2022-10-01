Gwen Stefani looks sensational as she approaches 53rd birthday The Voice judge isn't afraid of a bold beauty statement

It's almost impossible to believe that Gwen Stefani will be 53 years old on 3 October - especially when you look at her latest photos.

The No Doubt singer looked amazing in a series of snapshot she shared on social media days before her big milestone.

Fans were amazed at her appearance in the images which included a close-up of the mom-of-three wearing bright red lipstick and with the most sensational eyelashes.

Gwen's followers immediately began commenting and marveled at how youthful she looked writing: "So pretty," and, "love you Gwen," as a third asked how she maintains her vibrant platinum locks.

A number of her fans also said they'd love to see her without her makeup with one commenting: "I already know she’s beautiful inside but I’d love to see the natural beauty that is Gwen….one day."

Gwen will likely spend her special day with her loved ones, including husband, Blake Shelton, and her sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Gwen's fans want to know her beauty secrets

While she looks fantastic, Gwen has been honest about how her thoughts on aging, admitting she struggles with it at times.

In conversation with Luisa via Roma's magazine, she said the aging process was one of the catalysts for the launch of her beauty brand, GXVE, admitting: "I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel."

Maintaining her love for makeup and the power it holds, she said: "You can always change who you are, make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that."

Gwen says she wants to look her best at any age

Though for years she has favored her signature red lip, developing a make-up brand has emboldened her and given the confidence to try new colors and techniques that "she didn't think suited her a decade ago."

She explained: "It's just one of those things when you age, and your face constantly changes — you try new ways to look different, and look the best you can. I would collaborate with amazing makeup artists and try new things I never thought I could."

