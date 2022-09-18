Fans are left on the edge of their seats as Camilla Cabello blocks Gwen Stefani on The Voice Serving up some serious competition!

Camilla Cabello may be The Voice's newest and most rookie judge, but she is already causing a stir among the other judges!

The star proved she is truly in it to win it in a new clip promoting the upcoming season, which airs on Monday, 19 September on NBC.

She is joining founding member Blake Shelton, alongside John Legend, plus Gwen Stefani, who she is already going head to head with over getting people to join their team.

The clip sees singer Morgan Myles beginning to sing Leonard Cohen's 1984 hit song Hallelujah, and immediately Camila slaps the button to turn her chair, simultaneously blocking Gwen and taking her out of the running, as she turned her chair right after.

John is seen immediately sensing the tension that the move is about to cause, as he looks over and makes a grimacing expression.

As Morgan continued singing, and receiving a wave of applause from the crowd, things got even more tricky for the judges, though great for her, when the remaining two judges also turned their chairs.

The judges went head to head with one another

Once she finished her incredible performance, Gwen immediately challenged Camila's blocking her, getting out of her seat to walk over to the contestant.

In the teaser clip, she says: "I turn around, she looks straight into my soul, she was like, 'There's Gwen Stefani I want to be on her team…'" only to be interrupted by her co-star, who said: "She didn't say that."

Fans will have to tune in to find out which judge Morgan chose

The No Doubt singer then doubled down, maintaining: "In her heart she did, I felt it. And then look, it was blocked!" she said in a whining voice.

However, she relented, and for the next several minutes the three other judges still in the running continued to vie for her attention in order to convince her to join their team, but fans will have to wait until the premiere to find out if Camila was successful or if Blake or John were.

