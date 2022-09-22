Gwen Stefani celebrates her mini-me niece's birthday with Sweet 16 tribute The singer is incredibly close to her family

Gwen Stefani had a big reason to celebrate recently when she rang in her niece, Ryan's, 16th birthday and her heartfelt tribute had some fans seeing double.

The Voice judge was delighted to share an adorable snapshot of the birthday girl looking like she'd taken a leaf out of her famous aunt's book with a cute but edgy look.

In the image on Instagram stories, Ryan was standing proudly in front of an array of gorgeous pink, purple and silver balloons with a jeweled sign which read: "Sweet 16."

She had her arms crossed and her hair perfectly curled, with a tiara placed on her head.

The teenager wore a pair of ripped, denim hotpants which Gwen would have loved for herself, and a sweet butterfly sweater, complete with a pair of purple, heart-shaped glasses which hung on her pocket.

"Ha Happy Sweet 16 to our niece!!! Ryan we love u," wrote Gwen.

The star adores being both a mom to her three boys, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and an aunt to her brother's children too.

Gwen doesn't have any children with her husband, Blake Shelton, as she shares them with her ex Gavin Rossdale.

But Blake adores being a stepfather to Gwen's sons and spoke about it earlier this year in an interview with Country Countdown USA host, Lon Helton.

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he said. "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff."

Blake admitted that while Gwen was initially concerned if having three boys would stop their relationship before it even got started, she couldn't have been further from the truth.

He said he thought: "I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

