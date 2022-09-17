Blake Shelton reveals exciting news about his tour: 'Here we go' The Voice star has a busy year ahead!

Blake Shelton has had an exciting year, having recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Gwen Stefani, followed by the upcoming return of The Voice this weekend.

And to top it all off, the country singer has had another reason to be thankful for after revealing news about his upcoming Back to the Honky Tonk tour.

Blake took to Instagram on Friday to share news of the upcoming dates of the concert series, which will see him joined by Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

VIDEO: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's love story

"Here we go! First round of the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour with @carlypearce and @thejacksondean is on sale NOW!!! Remainder of dates go on sale 9/23. Get tickets at blakeshelton.com. Link in bio. -Team BS," he wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Omg I have to get tickets," while another wrote: "I can't wait!!" A third added: "Can't wait to see you in Orlando in March!"

Blake's tour kicks off in February, and will see him visit Florida, Oklahoma and Ohio among the states.

Blake Shelton had reason to celebrate as he announced his upcoming tour dates

Blake's fans are not only looking forward to his tour, but his return to The Voice, where Gwen will be back for Season 22, having missed Season 21 due to her hectic schedule.

Gwen discussed working on the show alongside her husband ahead of the premiere, telling People: "I think we have a soft spot [for each other]. I was nervous to come back. I've said this already, but I was because I didn't know what it would be like. Because it is different. He's my husband. That's crazy. I already won. I already won. I can't win again, right?"

The Voice holds a very special place for both Blake and Gwen as it was the show where they fell in love. They met in 2014 and began dating the following year.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on The Voice

Blake touched on the significance of this during the show's tenth anniversary special, Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition.

He said: "People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice? That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It's hard to resist Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

