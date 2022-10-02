Val Chmerkovskiy reveals who the most intimating DWTS judge is and why Years of practice doesn't always help!

The longtime pros over at Dancing with The Stars may be the most seasoned and experienced of professional dancers, but that doesn't make the judges they face any less intimidating!

At least that's what Val Chmerkovskiy thinks, who recently revealed who of the judges is the toughest to please, despite his impressive skills.

The star has been on the dance competition show for over ten years, since 2011, and as its latest season progresses, he is having to impress not only fans, but also Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he revealed just who is the most intimidating out of the four, and what they are really like behind-the-scenes.

"We have such a different relationship with the judges than I think people think we do," he admitted.

Plus, though he acknowledged that most would find Len the most intimidating judge to face, he says for him not so much. He explained: "Obviously, the answer [for others] is Len because Len is, you know, he's kind of no-nonsense. With Len, I don't find him intimidating because I navigate in his lane."

Val has faced plenty of challenges on the show

He even said: "If I could have four Lens behind that table, I would take four Lens."

So who actually gets his nerves fired up? He confessed: "For me, I think that the most challenging judge out there would probably be Carrie Ann just because she kind of gravitates in the department and the lane that I'm not really [great at].

The dancer is paired up with Gabby Windey this season

"I mean, I'm good at [that] as well, but I think [for her] as a female adjudicator, me being partnered with female celebs, you know, that that could be a more intimidating perspective to perform in front of," she said.

Val is currently paired up with former The Bachelorette Gabby Windey. New episodes of Dancing with the Stars premiere Mondays on Disney+.

