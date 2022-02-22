Carrie Ann Inaba inundated with support as she shares heartfelt statement concerning her mental health Fans immediately commended the star's vulnerability

Carrie Ann Inaba has been inundated with support from fans after opening up on Instagram about her mental health.

The Dancing with the Stars judge got real with her followers about her recent struggles and highlighted how everything is not always as glamorous as it seems.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the star detailed the dip her mental health took in the past weekend, and how she built herself back up.

Carrie Ann started off her statement with: "For whatever reason, my mental health took a nosedive and I was on the sofa for two days straight." She thanked her three kids and friends for lifting her "back up onto my own two feet again… by listening with grace and sharing their own difficulties and reminding me that it will be okay."

The post featured a photo of the star with her hair and make-up glamorously done, wearing a ribbed, one-shoulder maroon dress. She used the photo as an example of how social media can hide when someone is struggling.

Carrie Ann shares heartfelt update about her mental health

She wrote of the image: "This photo was taken the day the drop started to happen… I just wanted to show you that people can look one way on the outside and feel another way on the inside. A good make-up job and a good hair day is not always an indicator of how someone is feeling."

Fans flooded her comment section with support, commending her for her vulnerability and expressing how they related to the statement.

One fan commented, after writing that they too have struggles as of late: "AlI I can say is we have to push ahead and things will always get better." Another one wrote: "I appreciate how open, candid and honest you are."

Carrie Ann's selfie with her closest friends during their long-awaited reunion

The television personality encouraged her followers to accept the bad days, feel the feelings, and share them with loved ones.

She gave fans an update on how she is feeling after the weekend, writing that: "I am doing much better this Monday. My body needed the day to let loose the emotions that needed to be expressed."

