Carrie Underwood celebrates her pet dog's birthday with sweet photo from home The Blown Away singer is making the best of happy moments

Carrie Underwood enjoys nothing more than spending time at home with her family, consisting of husband Mike Fisher, two sons Isaiah and Jacob, and their pets.

For one of them, it was a time for celebration, as the singer took to her Instagram Stories to share that one of her pet dogs, Zero, had turned four years old.

She shared an absolutely adorable photo of the black German Shepherd smiling as she wrote: "Birthday boy…today, he's 4!!!"

The country star loves sharing snippets of her life at her Tennessee ranch home, whether they're moments with her kids or the produce of her expansive garden.

The time is one Carrie is not taking for granted, as she departs home in less than two weeks to kick off her nationwide Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

Speaking recently with Audacy's Katie & Company, she talked of the prep that went into their tour and how she was ready to take things up a notch after her Las Vegas residency.

Carrie celebrated her dog Zero's birthday

"There's a lot of things we're doing that we haven't done before. I feel like we're in such a good creative space… I feel like everybody has really just upped their game," she explained.

"We've been rehearsing lately and kind of adding new flavors to songs we've been playing for a really long time. Just kind of keeping things fresh and exciting."

Carrie's tour, in support of her latest album of the same name, will feature 43 dates spanning across the United States, starting on 15 October and ending in March 2023.

The first show takes place in Greenville, South Carolina, and will hit up states like Texas, New York, Minnesota, and even her home state of Tennessee, with Jimmie Allen as her support act throughout.

The singer is taking off on her nationwide tour in mid-October

The singer has marked out time for herself during the holiday season to be at home, and like her residency, her husband and sons might venture out to support her as well.

