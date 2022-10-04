Why Carrie Underwood rarely stays at Nashville family home

Carrie Underwood, 39, lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband Mike Fisher, and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob, but here's why the hitmaker rarely stays at her family mansion.

The songstress is in the midst of an American tour which sees her perform in various states across the US, but this career commitment means that she often has to stay away from home.

The Denim and Rhinestones Tour includes appearances in New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Portland and Los Angeles.

It's unknown if Carrie has her own trailer for when she's out on the road or if she opts for hotels instead to rest after a big performance, but what will be sure is the star can't make it back to her family abode with some of the further afield shows.

The star has an amazing walk-in wardrobe

The couple forked out $3 million on the land in 2011, and proceeded to build their dream home together. The estate has horse stables and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

It looks like the star has achieved exactly what she set out to and has created the most idyllic space for her and her family.

The interiors are the perfect blend of modern and homely, with lots of muted colours and high-end furnishings.

The star has a beautiful home with lots of land

Carrie has her own walk-in closet, complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags. There is also a central island where Carrie has fitted a washing machine and a tumble drier- so handy!

The American Idol star's home gets a lot of attention on social media when she shares glimpses. Fans loved it when she gave a good look at her sprawling garden brimming with fruits and vegetables which she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, berries, watermelons, and tomatoes.

