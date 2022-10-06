Tim McGraw honors Faith Hill with emotional anniversary tribute

Tim McGraw sure knows how to shower his wife Faith Hill with plenty of love when it comes to honoring their relationship.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter's striking new photo has fans fixated on same thing

The two are celebrating their 26th year as a married couple, and the singer looked back on some of their most special moments together as one of country music's leading couples.

The couple first met back in 1994 at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee, though Tim was dating someone else and Faith was finalizing her divorce from her first husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie makes rare appearance during family reunion

MORE: Inside Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey's mindblowing NYC apartment

However, they were clearly meant to be, and two years later they finally got together romantically when she joined him on the Spontaneous Combustion tour.

The Just to See You Smile singer took to Instagram to share a sweet anniversary tribute, sharing a PDA-packed video montage of the two through the years sharing many a kiss on stage.

Set to their romantic duet I Need You, from 2007, it features plenty of photos of the two facing each other as they sit down in chairs and lean in for plenty of embraces.

The montage is just too cute

"Wow, 26 years!" exclaimed the country star in his caption, endearingly adding: "Happy anniversary to my girl!! I love you baby."

MORE: Faith Hill shares insight into her diet - and it's very unexpected

MORE: Audrey McGraw ushers in fall season with stylish transformation

Fans and celebrities alike couldn't help but gush over the heartwarming anniversary tributes, with one of the stars' daughters – they have three, Gracie, Audrey and Maggie – taking a moment to congratulate her parents.

The two have been sharing stages from the beginning of their relationship

Their middle child, Maggie McGraw, wrote: "Grab me the tissues… love y’all," while Rita Wilson, who just debuted a duet with Tim, said: "Happy Anniversary lovebirds!!!!" and Gwyneth Paltrow also commented: "Awwwwwwwwww," alongside red heart emojis.

Other fans also wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my favorites!" and: "This is beautiful," as well as: "Aww, I love seeing couples still in love! Happy, happy Anniversary!!" plus another fan added: "Happy anniversary to the both of you! May god continue to bless this beautiful union more years to come!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.