Faith Hill's DIY pamper session with her daughter is too cute for words The country music star just turned 55

Faith Hill has been celebrated by her family this week as she rang in her birthday and one of the photos shared by her daughter, Gracie McGraw, is sure to turn heads.

The 1883 actress looked so different in a throwback photo posted on Instagram stories, in which she was enjoying an at-home pamper session.

MORE: Faith Hill looks so different with super short hair as husband Tim McGraw reacts

Faith rocked foils in her hair as she appeared to be treating herself to some highlights, and her daughter wore matching ones in her pigtails.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

The singer looked fresh-faced and makeup-free in the snapshot from inside their family home as Gracie sucked on a pacifier and looked adorable.

The snapshot was just one of many posted by Faith's family including her other two daughters, Audrey and Maggie.

SEE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home

MORE: Audrey and Gracie McGraw share sadness following heartbreaking loss

Her husband, Tim McGraw, also paid tribute and was one of the first to make sure his wife felt special on her big day, sharing a montage of photos of them together throughout the years, alongside a heartfelt caption.

Gracie shared the photo with her mom on her birthday

It read: " Happy birthday!!!!! My best friend. My soul mate. The love of my life. I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!

"You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives...... We love you baby!"

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie relaxes in lush new photo after big move

The couple are empty-nesters as all of their children have moved out of home now and it's a strange feeling for them.

Gracie is all grown-up now

Chatting to People, the dad-of-three said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.