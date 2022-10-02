Inside Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey's mindblowing NYC apartment

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey was the last to move out of their Nashville five-bedroom, ten-bathroom family home – but it looks like she is thriving in her New York City apartment following her move to the Big Apple to attend college.

The 20-year-old gave fans a peek inside her immaculately decorated New York abode on Sunday, and it's a seriously luxe space for a college student. Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram Story, Audrey posed for a mirror selfie wearing a twee striped T-shirt and denim mini skirt, styling her flowing brunette tresses in natural waves.

A glimpse of Audrey's bedroom was visible in the background of the snap, revealing sleek wooden floors and minimalist and modish furniture in classy neutral shades.

Her large ornate mirror at the foot of her bed also reflected a large window flooding the room with natural light.

The star posed up a storm in a free-standing mirror in her bedroom

Audrey then shared a snap from the comfort of her couch, revealing her apartment's trendy exposed brickwork and eclectic decor.

In the snap, Audrey appeared to be watching a movie on her large flat screen TV, set upon a stylish oak Mid-Century cabinet laden with trinkets. Her cosy space featured a large rattan basket stuffed with blankets, and a coffee table book left open with editorial snaps on display. So chic!

Audrey isn't the only one of Tim and Faith's children who have relocated to NYC, their 25-year-old daughter Gracie is also living it up in the Big Apple - and her home is major apartment goals.

Just last week, the budding Broadway star shared a series of photographs of her home on Instagram. The sprawling space looked like the ultimate It-girl abode, decorated with kitsch rattan furniture, colourful prints and a cosy double bed.

Audrey shared a glimpse inside her homely living room

Gracie and Audrey are likely super excited to have her own apartment, but Tim and Faith's daughter is leaving behind a seriously impressive family home.

The 1883 superstars live in Nashville, Tennessee in a palatial home which has 22,460-square-foot of space. According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size.

