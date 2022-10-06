Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter's striking new photo has fans fixated on same thing Gracie McGraw debuted a dramatic new hairstyle

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 25-year-old daughter Gracie caused a serious stir on Instagram after she shared a stunning snap of herself debuting a totally new look on Wednesday.

The budding Broadway star, who recently relocated to New York City to pursue her performer's dream, posed up a storm in a navy, balloon-sleeved blouse and slick skinny jeans, rocking a platinum blonde micro bob. Gracie sported a glowing makeup look with a tinted red lip, rosy blush, sharp eyeliner and exaggerated fluffy brows.

Gracie's ultra-glamorous transformation comes just after the star shared a snap of herself bleaching her brunette tresses blonde - and her new look is a hit with her fans.

"Hey weirdos," wrote Gracie. "Got some new pictures taken by the incomparable @thealexandraarnold".

The 25-year-old songstress debuted a stunning new look

The star's 62.4k Instagram followers couldn't help but liken Gracie her mom Faith, with several fans rushing to the comments to write: "You look so much like your mama!"

"Stunning!! Can’t believe the transformation!!" added a second fan, as others were more fixated on Gracie's dramatic face-framing browns, writing: "Wow. Gorgeous. Love your eyebrows," and: "Do they give out awards for eyebrows?"

Gracie shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her hair transformation on Instagram

Gracie is the oldest of Tim and Faith's children. The couple are also parents to Maggie and Audrey, who are both talented singers.

Opening up about their children's strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Gracie recently relocated to NYC to persue her Broadway dream

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Although all three girls have left home, Faith insists her priority is still being a mom.

"Once you’re a mom, you’re always a mom," she said. "Everything I think about in my life, I think about it as a mom, period. Not as an artist or whatever, I’m a mom first."

