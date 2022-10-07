Paris Jackson reveals details of unexpected body piercing in new video The star took to social media

Paris Jackson made a revelation on Friday about the details of her nipple piercing - and fans were in hysterics.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the daughter of Michael Jackson, 24, posted a video of herself in a glamorous maroon bralet and added hilarious sound to the clip.

WATCH: Paris Jackson reveals details nipple piercing with fans on social media

Referring to the audio, the actress penned: "My nipple piercings wanting to make another appearance after everyone got so angry last time."

The star also showed off extensive array of tattoos in the clip particularly one in the centre of her chest featuring three horizontal circles.

The star shared a series of photos on Instagram

Friends and fans were elated with the hilarious video. One follower added: "Nah this mad funny." A second penned: "This is gold," alongside two laughing faces.

Amongst the copious amounts of laughing face emojis left in the comments, others couldn't believe how gorgeous the model looked. With another follower commenting: "You are perfect."

In the video, the star was referring to her recent look at Paris Fashion Week which showed off her nipple piercings and certainly turned heads!

The star was at Paris Fashion Week

The look featured the most incredible cream lace slip dress, allowing for her silver metal hoop to be shown off through the sultry material. She accessorized the dress of dreams with a brown leather choker adorned with metal spikes that matched her fabulous thigh-high brown boots.

Paris shared a series of images from the glamorous event and alongside the photos were the words: "Bones sinking like stones."

One of the snaps featured a close-up of the stars incredible makeup which featured double-winged eyeliner in black and white along with a complementary lipstick in a red brick tone.

Another snap saw Paris adding an oversized floral jacket and a pair of chic sunglasses to the ensemble as she sat posed on an expansive staircase.

