Paris Jackson reveals mental health battle that almost ended her life

Paris Jackson appears to be living her best life right now but there was a time when she was struggling with her mental health so much, that she attempted to take her own life several times.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson told Rolling Stone magazine in 2017 that her last suicide attempt was in 2013, and last year she opened up to her good friend Willow Smith about her internal struggles. "A lot of people do feel regret when they try and attempt suicide," she said during an interview for Red Table Talk. "There have been times where I did and times where I didn't, where I was upset that it didn't work."

Revealing what contributed to her wanting to end her life, Paris explained: "I think it was everything. I think a lot of it was just not knowing who I was, being a young girl who was going through puberty, and probably just a lot of my situation and a lot of pressure. It was really hard."

Paris heartbreakingly added: "People would tell me to kill myself every day, and I was depressed."

The 24-year-old confessed that she gave up trying after accepting that her failed attempts must have meant it wasn't her time to go.

"It's just a radical acceptance of, 'When it's my time, it will be my time,' and I'll wait it out till then,'" she explained,

She added: "During that waiting time, I've just found more and more joys in life and more ways to cope and more ways to like, really live instead of just exist."

Paris revealed that she started to feel better mentally after "experiencing self-love" for the first time.

"I experienced self-love for the first time in my entire life," she told Willow. "It was this really corny moment between me, myself, and the mirror… It was so intense. Just a lot of gratitude. It took a really long time to get to that point.

"I can say, several years later, that I'm really grateful [suicide didn't work]. Things have gotten better."

