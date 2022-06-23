Paris Jackson fans don't know what to think following her latest appearance Who does she really take after?

Paris Jackson is following in her father, Michael Jackson's footsteps, and seriously making her own name known.

The star showed off just how much she takes after her dad during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as she embarks on her own music journey.

Though fans naturally couldn't help but reminisce over her father's talent and comment on the similarities between the two, her performance sparked a mixed reaction.

The young singer rocked out on stage and showed off her grungy look by sporting a ruched, silk mini dress with a gold hue by Matacomplex, paired with a see-through, long-sleeve shirt underneath, fishnet tights, combat boots, and a rust-colored smokey eye for make-up.

She performed her song lighthouse, which lends itself to lots of hair flipping and guitar riffs, and fans had a lot to say about her appearance, plus who they really think she takes after.

Fellow singer's daughter Willow Smith complimented her by writing: "GO GURL," and other fans followed suit, commenting: "She rocks the stage," and: "She is such a star!!" as well as: "Ladies and gentlemen, HER."

The singer took total ownership of the stage

As others recalled her own father's performances, writing: "Michael would be so proud," and: "She reminds me so much of Michael it's insane. She owns the stage," others couldn't help but note how much she reminds them of other famous singers unrelated to the late king of pop.

Some noted her resemblance to Courtney Love, commenting: "Courtney Love vibes," and: "A vibe like Courtney Love," while recalling her band Hole.

Paris seems ready for the rockstar lifestyle

Meanwhile, others were reminded of Lisa Marie Presley, and commented: "Getting Lisa Marie Presley vibes," as well as: "Beautiful! She's got a Lisa Marie vibe. They should record something!"

Regardless of who she reminds fans of, they were in awe nonetheless, and Paris herself couldn't believe her latest accomplishment, writing in her caption: "So this happened…"

