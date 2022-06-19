Paris Jackson posts heartfelt tribute to late dad Michael on Father's Day The 24-year-old star paid tribute to Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson has posted a heartfelt tribute to her late father Michael Jackson to mark Father's Day.

The 24-year-old actress and model took to her Instagram Stories to share a montage of photographs of some of the "most amazing" fathers she's ever known, who naturally included her own dad, as well as her cousin TJ Jackson. The American Horror Stories anthology star was pictured as a child, clad in a sweet red dress as she cuddled up to her late father.

She wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the most amazing fathers I know," tagging several musician friends, as well as her cousin TJ and dad Michael.

TJ, who is a father to four children plus two stepchildren, has been a huge part of Paris' life following the passing of the King of Pop in June 2009.

Paris paid tribute to her late dad Michael Jackson and father figure TJ Jackson

When Michael died, his mother Katherine Jackson was granted custody of Paris and her siblings Prince, now 25, and Prince Michael Jackson II (aka Blanket), now 22. In 2012, TJ was named co-guardian and was instrumental in raising the three children, before taking over full guardianship as Katherine approached her nineties.

Paris, who is following in her famous father's footsteps by pursuing a music career, recently joined brother Prince onstage during the 75th Tony Awards to introduce a performance of MJ the Musical, the hit Broadway show based on the Thriller hitmaker's life.

Paris, 24, and brother Prince, 25, paid homage to Michael at the Tony Awards

"A lot of people seem to think our dad, Michael Jackson, changed popular music forever. And who are we to disagree?" Prince said enthusiastically.

"But what a lot of people don't know is that he loved musicals, on film and on stage," then introducing the night's first performance.

Paris added: "This number showcases that creative process as he builds a dance routine step by unforgettable step to one of his best-loved hits, drawing on some of the influences that helped inspire his signature style."

